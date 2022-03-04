Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

CERTIFIED,MANUAL,4 CYLINDERGAS SAVER,$11900,

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

147,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8476881
  • VIN: 5NPD74LF6HH074493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED,ONE OWNER,6 SPD MANUAL, 4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER,WINTER TIRES,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,$11900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

