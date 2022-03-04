$11,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2017 Hyundai Elantra
2017 Hyundai Elantra
CERTIFIED,MANUAL,4 CYLINDER,GAS SAVER,$11900,
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1
416-565-8644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
147,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8589866
- VIN: 5NPD74LF6HH074493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY INCLUDED,ONE OWNER,6 SPD MANUAL, 4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,$11900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers
National Auto Finance & Brokers
5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1