2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10056426

10056426 Stock #: 19119

19119 VIN: KM8SNDHF8HU210193

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel Leather Seating Surfaces Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Infinity Sound System 12 Speakers Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Power Options Power Windows & Locks Mechanical Push Button Start Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Safety Rearview Camera Rear Cross Traffic Alert Additional Features Navigation Park Assist Power Front Seats Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Blind Spot Detection Lane Change Assist 8" Touchscreen Front Heated & Ventilated Seats Drivers Seat Position Memory Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter UBS & AUX Ports Manual Rear Window Sunshades Proximity Key & Push Button Start Sliding 2nd Row Seats Heated Rear 2nd Row Seats 2nd Row Split 40/20/40 Seat 3rd Row Split 50/50 Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.