Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

113,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10056426
  2. 10056426
  3. 10056426
  4. 10056426
  5. 10056426
  6. 10056426
  7. 10056426
  8. 10056426
  9. 10056426
  10. 10056426
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
113,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10056426
  • Stock #: 19119
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF8HU210193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #C0525 - (NC/GD/LM) as of 03/08/2023.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather Seating Surfaces

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Infinity Sound System
12 Speakers

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Navigation
Park Assist
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Assist
8" Touchscreen
Front Heated & Ventilated Seats
Drivers Seat Position Memory
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
UBS & AUX Ports
Manual Rear Window Sunshades
Proximity Key & Push Button Start
Sliding 2nd Row Seats
Heated Rear 2nd Row Seats
2nd Row Split 40/20/40 Seat
3rd Row Split 50/50 Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2019 Hyundai KONA Pr...
 92,000 KM
$22,590 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 113,000 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 33,825 KM
$32,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory