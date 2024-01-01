Menu
2017 HYUNDAI SANTA FE XL LIMITED | AWD | 7 PASSENGER | 3.3L DOHC V6 | 290 HP | 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION | MEMORY DRIVER SEAT | HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | CLIMATE CONTROLLED 3RD ROW SEATING | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | CRUISE CONTROL | WOODEN TRIM | SMART DEVICE INTEGRATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | HILL HOLD CONTROL | DRIVE SELECT MODE | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | PARKING SENSORS | VOICE RECOGNITION | BLUETOOTH | ANDROID AUTO | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN VEHICLE Introducing the 2017 Hyundai SANTA FE XL Limited, the ultimate SUV for drivers seeking a luxurious and powerful ride. Under the hood, this sleek vehicle is powered by a 3.3L GDI DOHC 24-Valve V6 engine, which delivers an impressive 290 horsepower and 252 ft-lb of torque. The exterior of this SUV is coated in a striking Black finish, sure to turn heads wherever you go. The bold and dynamic design is complemented by an array of factory default features, including LED daytime running lights, a panoramic sunroof, and a hands-free smart liftgate. Inside, the 2017 Hyundai SANTA FE XL Limited continues to impress with its Black leather seating surfaces, providing maximum comfort and style. The drivers seat is power adjustable and heated/ventilated, while the second and third rows offer ample space for passengers and cargo. Other factory default features include a 7-inch display audio system with AM/FM/HD Radio/SiriusXM/CD/MP3, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane change assist. Overall, the 2017 Hyundai SANTA FE XL Limited is the perfect SUV for those who demand the best in performance, style, and technology. Come see it for yourself and experience the ultimate driving experience. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and youll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

141,319 KM

XL LIMITED,AWD,7 PASSENGER,CARPLAY,PANO,NAVI,CAM

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

VIN KM8SNDHF4HU178956

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC10072
  • Mileage 141,319 KM

Introducing the 2017 Hyundai SANTA FE XL Limited, the ultimate SUV for drivers seeking a luxurious and powerful ride. Under the hood, this sleek vehicle is powered by a 3.3L GDI DOHC 24-Valve V6 engine, which delivers an impressive 290 horsepower and 252 ft-lb of torque.







The exterior of this SUV is coated in a striking Black finish, sure to turn heads wherever you go. The bold and dynamic design is complemented by an array of factory default features, including LED daytime running lights, a panoramic sunroof, and a hands-free smart liftgate.







Inside, the 2017 Hyundai SANTA FE XL Limited continues to impress with its Black leather seating surfaces, providing maximum comfort and style. The driver's seat is power adjustable and heated/ventilated, while the second and third rows offer ample space for passengers and cargo.







Other factory default features include a 7-inch display audio system with AM/FM/HD Radio/SiriusXM/CD/MP3, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane change assist. Overall, the 2017 Hyundai SANTA FE XL Limited is the perfect SUV for those who demand the best in performance, style, and technology. Come see it for yourself and experience the ultimate driving experience.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

416-510-3333

