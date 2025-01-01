Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Auxiliary Audio Input<br>Premium Sound System<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>12V Outlet<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Sunroof<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 67597

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,590

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury AWD w/ Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav

Watch This Vehicle
12965850

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury AWD w/ Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,000KM
VIN 5XYZUDLB2HG483187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 67597
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 67597

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Exterior

Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2024 Honda CR-V LX-B AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Honda CR-V LX-B AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 27,264 KM $37,290 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Seltos LX AWD w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Kia Seltos LX AWD w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam 35,558 KM $26,790 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Lexus RX 350h AWD w/Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Lexus RX 350h AWD w/Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam 70,000 KM $52,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,590

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe