2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Listing ID: 6842777

6842777 Stock #: PC6743

PC6743 VIN: KM8SNDHF9HU186969

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC6743

Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Comfort Cargo Area Light Seating Upholstery: Cloth Windows Rear Privacy Glass Additional Features Rear Split Third Row 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power Trunk release Battery Saver 8 digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column USB Radio data system Driver Information System Hood buckling creases Rear door type: Liftgate Braking Assist door pockets voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Touch screen display Jack 4 Radio: AM/FM range Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Headlights: auto on/off Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Third row headrests: adjustable Spare wheel type: steel Grille color: chrome Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Multi-functional information center Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Taillights: LED rear center Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Front brake diameter: 12.6 Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Rear brake diameter: 11.9 Rear spoiler: roofline Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench Door handle color: chrome Rear seat folding: flat Total speakers: 6 Alternator: 150 amps Power door locks: auto-locking Rear brake width: 0.4 Door trim: cloth Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0 Front shock type: twin-tube gas 4WD type: on demand Shift knob trim: urethane Steering wheel trim: urethane Door sill trim: scuff plate Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Storage: accessory hook Interior accents: metallic-tone Steering ratio: 15 Front brake width: 1.1 Rear seat: sliding Solar-tinted glass: front Front fog lights: LED Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 19 mm Third row seatbelts: 3-point Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor Illuminated power window switches halogen Body side moldings: black Window defogger: rear Watts: 172 Infotainment: Blue Link Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm Side mirror type: driver side spotter mirror Air filtration: ionizing Axle ratio: 3.04 Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function reclining mast with washer with read function 12V rear low oil level in floor two 12V front Smartphone integration: Android Auto Off-road driving assist: hill descent Roof rails: black Third row seat upholstery: cloth

