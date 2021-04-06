Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

72,000 KM

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE, LIMITED, 7 SEAT, NAV, CAM, HEATED, VENTED, BT

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE, LIMITED, 7 SEAT, NAV, CAM, HEATED, VENTED, BT

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

72,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6842777
  • Stock #: PC6743
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF9HU186969

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6743
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

2017 HYUNDAI SANTA FE LIMITED XL | 5+2 PASSANGER | V6 | AWD | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS IN FRONT | HEATED SEATS IN BACK | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | SATELLITE RADIO | BT | AUX | USB CONNECTION | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport has a refreshed exterior and a drive mode selector (Eco, Normal, and Sport Modes), as well as a five-inch screen and a rearview camera. This Santa Fe is also has All Wheel Drive system and has a 3.3-liter V6 engine with 290 Horsepower and has a six-speed automatic transmission. The Santa Fe Sport comes packed with plenty of features usually not found in the same level competitors. Because this is the XL version, this Santa Fe offers 5+2 seating in the back. The Exterior is in Grey colour that's complimented with same colour Leather Interior.







This car comes with Navigation, Heated and Vented Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Touchscreen Infotainment, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Cargo Area Light
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear
Split
Third Row
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
Battery Saver
8
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Hood buckling creases
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
door pockets
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
4
Radio: AM/FM
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Third row headrests: adjustable
Spare wheel type: steel
Grille color: chrome
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Multi-functional information center
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Taillights: LED rear center
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Rear brake diameter: 11.9
Rear spoiler: roofline
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Door handle color: chrome
Rear seat folding: flat
Total speakers: 6
Alternator: 150 amps
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake width: 0.4
Door trim: cloth
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
4WD type: on demand
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Storage: accessory hook
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Steering ratio: 15
Front brake width: 1.1
Rear seat: sliding
Solar-tinted glass: front
Front fog lights: LED
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 19 mm
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor
Illuminated power window switches
halogen
Body side moldings: black
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 172
Infotainment: Blue Link
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm
Side mirror type: driver side spotter mirror
Air filtration: ionizing
Axle ratio: 3.04
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
reclining
mast
with washer
with read function
12V rear
low oil level
in floor
two 12V front
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Roof rails: black
Third row seat upholstery: cloth

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

