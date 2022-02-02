Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

85,719 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury AWD W/ Nav, Pano Sunroof, Heated Seats

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury AWD W/ Nav, Pano Sunroof, Heated Seats

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

85,719KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9407347
  Stock #: 16523
  VIN: KM8SNDHF1HU194273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 16523
  • Mileage 85,719 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R0188 as of 04/26/2021. Has an active recall with code #R0208 as of 02/02/2022.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Seating Surfaces
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Power Liftgate
Rearview Camera
Rear cross traffic alert
Navigation
Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Assist
8" Touchscreen
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
USB & AUX Port
Power Front Seats W/ Driver Seat Memory
50/50 Split Folding 3rd Row
40/20/40 Split Folding 2nd Row

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

