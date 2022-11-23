Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

163,976 KM

Details

$17,490

+ tax & licensing
$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L SE AWD W/ Heated Front/Rear Seats, Pano Roof, Camera

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L SE AWD W/ Heated Front/Rear Seats, Pano Roof, Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

163,976KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9414061
  • Stock #: 16546
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB4HG415487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16546
  • Mileage 163,976 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Seating Surfaces
Power Drivers Seat
Power Windows & Locks
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Rear cross traffic alert
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Assist
rear parking assist sensors
40/20/40 Split Rear Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
5” Touchscreen
UBS & AUX Ports
Manual Rear Window Sunshades

