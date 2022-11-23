2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,490 + taxes & licensing 1 6 3 , 9 7 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9414061

9414061 Stock #: 16546

16546 VIN: 5XYZUDLB4HG415487

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 16546

Mileage 163,976 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Seating Surfaces Power Options Power Drivers Seat Power Windows & Locks Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Safety Rearview Camera Rear cross traffic alert Additional Features Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Blind Spot Detection Lane Change Assist rear parking assist sensors 40/20/40 Split Rear Seats Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter 5” Touchscreen UBS & AUX Ports Manual Rear Window Sunshades

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.