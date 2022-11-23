2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

$25,250 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Back-Up Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks DUAL AIRBAG Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster Navigation System Rear cupholder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Cooled Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Fully loaded Power Lift Gates Steering Wheel Control PUSH START No accident LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST Full Carpet floor Dual Shift Mode

