Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

41,784 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T SE w/ Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Push Button Start

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T SE w/ Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Push Button Start

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 9818623
  2. 9818623
  3. 9818623
  4. 9818623
  5. 9818623
  6. 9818623
  7. 9818623
  8. 9818623
  9. 9818623
  10. 9818623
  11. 9818623
  12. 9818623
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
41,784KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9818623
  • Stock #: 17751
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA3HG384160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,784 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Drivers Seat
Power Windows & Locks

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Seating Surfaces

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Assist
rear parking assist sensors
40/20/40 Split Rear Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
5” Touchscreen
UBS & AUX Ports
Manual Rear Window Sunshades
Proximity Key & Push Button Start
Twin Tip Exhaust

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2021 Chevrolet Spark...
 26,423 KM
$22,490 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru XV Cross...
 23,582 KM
$33,490 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Compass Tr...
 84,441 KM
$28,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory