2017 Hyundai Sonata

61,446 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Location

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9316201
  • Stock #: JP19890A
  • VIN: 5NPE34AF9HH592004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Noir Pearl Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,446 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

