2017 Hyundai Sonata
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
61,446KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9316201
- Stock #: JP19890A
- VIN: 5NPE34AF9HH592004
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Noir Pearl Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,446 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
