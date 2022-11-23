Menu
2017 Hyundai Sonata

123,981 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2.0T Sport Ultimate W/ CarPlay, Nav, Pano Sunroof

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2.0T Sport Ultimate W/ CarPlay, Nav, Pano Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

123,981KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9407341
  • Stock #: 16519
  • VIN: 5NPE34AB4HH491241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16519
  • Mileage 123,981 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Leather Seating Surfaces
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rear Parking Sensors
Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Rear cross traffic alert
Navigation
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Assist
Heated Front & Rear Seats
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Pedestrian Detection
High Beam Assist
Autonomous Emergency Braking
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
USB & AUX Port
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop&Go
Cooled/Ventilated Front Seats
8” Touchscreen Display
Infinity Audio System
Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Heated, D-Cut Steering Wheel W/ Paddle Shifters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

