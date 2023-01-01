Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Sonata

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

BELL AUTO INC.

1-877-378-8581

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Sonata

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Sport Tech, BackUpCam, DualShift, MoonRoof, BlindSpot, PDC

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Sport Tech, BackUpCam, DualShift, MoonRoof, BlindSpot, PDC

Location

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

1-877-378-8581

  1. 9607963
  2. 9607963
  3. 9607963
  4. 9607963
  5. 9607963
  6. 9607963
Contact Seller

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
120,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9607963
  • Stock #: 12066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12066
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED, CLEAN, BACK-UP CAMERA, PUSH START, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL(PDC), MOONROOF, BLIND SPOT, LED FOG LIGHTS, SPOILER, DUAL SHIFT MODE, HEATED SEATS, HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS, ALLOY WHEELS, AC, AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS, AUTO NO/OFF HEADLAMPS, BLUETOOTH, CD PLAYER, DUAL AIRBAG, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, CENTER ARM REST, CHILD-SAFETY LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, DRIVER FOOT REST, LEATHER WRAP WHEEL, PASSENGER AIRBAG ON/OFF, RAIN SENSOR WIPERS, REAR CHILD SAFETY LOCKS, REAR CUPHOLDER, REAR DEFROSTER, SECURITY SYSTEM, STEERING WHEEL CONTROL, TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER, INTERMITTENT WIPERS, INSIDE HOOD RELEASE This 2017 HYUNDIA SONATA SPORT, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. *** 100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified for an additional $399, if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO * is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 8 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 900 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT * For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #2017 #HYUNDIA #SONATA #17HYUNDIA #17SONATA #SEDAN #HYUNDIASONATA Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
glove box
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Traction Control
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Blind Spot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Moon Roof
Center Arm Rest
Steering Wheel Control
PUSH START
Passenger Airbag On/Off
Full Carpet floor
Sensor
Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From BELL AUTO INC.

2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 65,000 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Pathfind...
 123,000 KM
$31,950 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 87,000 KM
$40,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from BELL AUTO INC.
Video Calls
Home Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email BELL AUTO INC.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
BELL AUTO INC.

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

Call Dealer

1-877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-378-8581

Alternate Numbers
416-736-8880
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory