2017 Hyundai Sonata

65,701 KM

Details Description Features

$23,490

+ tax & licensing
$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

65,701KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9900692
  • Stock #: 18174
  • VIN: 5NPE34AF5HH483068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,701 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 03/05/2020 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $3420 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Seating Surfaces

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Navigation
Heated Side Mirrors
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Assist
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Proximity Keyless Entry
Pedestrian Detection
High Beam Assist
8 WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
USB & AUX Port
Cooled/Ventilated Front Seats
8” Touchscreen Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio & BT Controls
6 Way Power Passengers Seat
Infinity Audio System
Autonomous Emergecny Braking

