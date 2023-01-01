2017 Hyundai Tucson ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,590 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 6 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10121664

10121664 Stock #: 19531

19531 VIN: KM8J3CA29HU321712

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 126,500 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Power Liftgate Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Infinity Sound System Interior Navigation Heated Steering Wheel HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Leather Seating Surfaces Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Safety Rearview Camera Rear Cross Traffic Alert Additional Features Parking Sensors Power Front Seats Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Blind Spot Detection USB & AUX PORTS Lane Change Assist Proximity Keyless Entry Apple CarPlay & Android Auto 8” touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.