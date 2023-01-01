Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

126,500 KM

$21,590

+ tax & licensing
$21,590

+ taxes & licensing

Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Bluetooth, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,590

+ taxes & licensing

126,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10121664
  • Stock #: 19531
  • VIN: KM8J3CA29HU321712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 126,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Infinity Sound System

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Leather Seating Surfaces

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
USB & AUX PORTS
Lane Change Assist
Proximity Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
8” touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

