<p><strong>2017 HYUNDAI TUCSON MODERN, RELIABLE & READY FOR ADVENTURE</strong></p><p>Sleek Styling, Comfortable Interior & Practical Design<br><strong>Automatic | 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine | FWD/AWD Options | Smooth Drive & Great Efficiency</strong><br>Well-Maintained & Excellent Condition No Accidents, Clean History</p><p> <strong>Odometer:</strong> 112,679<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1745274019320_4905658507562872 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> KM</p><p><strong>Financing Available On Approved Credit (OAC)</strong><br><strong>Price Excludes Applicable Tax, Licensing, Gas, OMVIC</strong></p><p><strong>Wholesale Price Available!</strong></p><p> Visit us at <strong>304 Bridgeland Ave, North York</strong><br> Call us for more details or to book a test drive!</p>

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

Used
112,679KM
VIN KM8J3CA42HU298274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,679 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 HYUNDAI TUCSON MODERN, RELIABLE & READY FOR ADVENTURE

Sleek Styling, Comfortable Interior & Practical Design
Automatic | 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine | FWD/AWD Options | Smooth Drive & Great Efficiency
Well-Maintained & Excellent Condition No Accidents, Clean History

Odometer: 112,679 KM

Financing Available On Approved Credit (OAC)
Price Excludes Applicable Tax, Licensing, Gas, OMVIC

Wholesale Price Available!

Visit us at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York
Call us for more details or to book a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Coloured Grille
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season
Coloured Bodyside Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Permanent locking hubs
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 16V DOHC
3.510 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

8 speakers
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Shark Fin Antenna

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Alloy
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
150 KGS (4
740 LBS)
iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
premium audio w/external amplifier
2-Way Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 w/Navigation System -inc: Infinity branded audio
3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat
adjustable head restraints and seatback pockets
8 high-resolution touch-screen display w/voice activation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
