2017 Hyundai Tucson

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 1.6L LIMITED

13114406

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 1.6L LIMITED

Location

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN KM8J3CA22HU344376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2017, HYUNDAI TUCSON 1.6T AWD LIMITED

Special Financing Price: $ Cash Price: $ 

Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance . Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery.  At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.  To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090.   Pick your Car, pick your Payment, Drive   it,   Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.

Price   Our special discounted price is based on financing only .    We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is   accurate   and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.   All vehicles can be Certified for an additional  $995.  If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.  

Financing   Need financing?   We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months ( O.A.C )   . We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance  

Trade-In   Have a trade-in? We offer   top dollar   for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.

Queen Auto Group   One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality   pre-owned   vehicles.

Located at   304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON   M6A 1Z4.  

View our inventory:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/

Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm   


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Rear Collision Warning
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: P245/45R19 All-Season
Coloured Bodyside Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI I4 16V DOHC
3.579 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Wheels: 19 x 7.5 Alloy
150 KGS (4
740 LBS)
2-Way Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support
3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat
adjustable head restraints and seatback pockets
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
