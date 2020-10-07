Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

75,686 KM

Details Description

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Location

Downtown Hyundai

21 Broadview Ave, Toronto, ON M4M 2E4

416-465-9000

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

75,686KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6060804
  Stock #: P11748
  VIN: KM8J3CA47HU259180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Stock # P11748
  • Mileage 75,686 KM

Vehicle Description

At Downtown Hyundai every pre-owned vehicle goes through a rigorous certification and reconditioning process led by our team of master mechanics. Our team of professional Product Advisors can help you pick the perfect vehicle for your needs and you can rest easy as all of our Pre-Owned vehicle come with a 30 day warranty and available Certified Pre-Owned warranties as well. Come see the difference at Downtown Hyundai today.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

