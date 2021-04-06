2017 Hyundai Tucson

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 3 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6860112

6860112 Stock #: PC6759

PC6759 VIN: KM8J3CA45HU409688

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Molten Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC6759

Mileage 39,321 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer Phone Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Cloth Windows Rear Privacy Glass Additional Features Rear 3 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power Trunk release 6 Battery Saver digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Hood buckling creases Rear door type: Liftgate Braking Assist door pockets Sunglasses holder voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack 4 Radio: AM/FM range Rear Brake Type: Disc power folding Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Wheels: alloy Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Center differential: mechanical Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Spare wheel type: steel Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Gauge: oil pressure Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Multi-functional information center Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Front air conditioning zones: single Driver seat manual adjustments: height Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Emergency locking retractors: front Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Battery: maintenance-free Rear brake diameter: 11.9 Rear spoiler: roofline Power windows: safety reverse Total speakers: 6 Alternator: 150 amps Vanity mirrors: dual Taillights: rear center 4WD type: on demand Shift knob trim: urethane Steering wheel trim: urethane Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm Interior accents: metallic-tone Solar-tinted glass: front Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7 Illuminated power window switches halogen Front brake width: 0.98 Window defogger: rear Rear brake width: 0.39 Center console trim: leatherette Warnings and reminders: low battery Side mirror type: driver side spotter mirror Steering ratio: 14.4 Axle ratio: 3.65 Front brake diameter: 12.0 Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night iPod/iPhone single disc reclining mast rear folding voice operated with washer cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking two 12V front Off-road driving assist: hill descent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.