2017 Hyundai Tucson

39,321 KM

SE, LIMITED, CAM, BLIND SPOT, HEATED, BT, CRUISE

SE, LIMITED, CAM, BLIND SPOT, HEATED, BT, CRUISE

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

39,321KM
Used
  • Exterior Colour Molten Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,321 KM

2017 HYUNDAI TUCSON SE | LIMITED | AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED FRONT AND BACK SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | BACKUP CAMERA | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | SATTELITE RADIO | USB CONNECTION | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited Edition is one of the best bang for you buck SUV's on the market. With plenty of features you would find in a far more expensive luxury car you will sure to be happy with your purchase. The 2.0L Inline 4 Cylinder is very efficent and the Automatic transmission hits far above its class! This Tuscon is in Silver exterior Colour and Black Leather interior.







With features like AWD, Heated Front and Back Seats and Heated Steering wheel, Canadian Winters will be a breeze. A Backup Camera is perfect for those tight city situations and Blind Spot Monitoring will always have your back!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Phone
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
6
Battery Saver
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Hood buckling creases
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
4
Radio: AM/FM
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
power folding
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Center differential: mechanical
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Gauge: oil pressure
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Multi-functional information center
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Emergency locking retractors: front
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Battery: maintenance-free
Rear brake diameter: 11.9
Rear spoiler: roofline
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Alternator: 150 amps
Vanity mirrors: dual
Taillights: rear center
4WD type: on demand
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Solar-tinted glass: front
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Illuminated power window switches
halogen
Front brake width: 0.98
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake width: 0.39
Center console trim: leatherette
Warnings and reminders: low battery
Side mirror type: driver side spotter mirror
Steering ratio: 14.4
Axle ratio: 3.65
Front brake diameter: 12.0
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
single disc
reclining
mast
rear folding
voice operated
with washer
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
two 12V front
Off-road driving assist: hill descent

