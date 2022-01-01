2017 Hyundai Tucson

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,950 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8108710

8108710 VIN: KM8J2CA40HU540501

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.