2017 Hyundai Tucson

$25,385 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 3 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9049174

9049174 Stock #: LN13960B

LN13960B VIN: KM8J3CA27HU267231

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Wine

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 94,300 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Navigation System Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.