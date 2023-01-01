Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

104,637 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

1.6T SE AWD W/ Heated Front & Rear Seats, Rearview Camera

2017 Hyundai Tucson

1.6T SE AWD W/ Heated Front & Rear Seats, Rearview Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

104,637KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9465153
  • Stock #: 16683
  • VIN: KM8J3CA24HU438033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16683
  • Mileage 104,637 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Drivers Seat
Panoramic Sunroof
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Leather Seating Surfaces
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Rear cross traffic alert
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
USB & AUX PORTS
Lane Change Assist
5” Touchscreen

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

