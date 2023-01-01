2017 Hyundai Tucson ...

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599

Sale $17,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9543295

9543295 VIN: KM8J3CA43HU400763

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Cream

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.