2017 Hyundai Tucson

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Maple C Cars

416-831-0578

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD | NAVI | BLIND SPOT | BACKUP CAM |

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD | NAVI | BLIND SPOT | BACKUP CAM |

Location

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599

Sale

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9543295
  • VIN: KM8J3CA43HU400763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER / BLUETOOTH / PANORAMIC ROOF / and more!

 

 

 

AWD, 4 Cyl, Auto, 5 Pass, Navigation, Backup Cam, Blindspot Monitor, Leather, Bluetooth, Push To Start, Panoramic Roof, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Tilt, Aux, USB, Cruise, Cd, Ac, Keyless, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Drives Excellent, Just Arrived!!! 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing Available

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please Call Prior, As We Are Open By Appointment Only

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Maple C Cars Ltd, 90 Winter Ave, Scar, Ont, M1K 4M3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

416-831-0578

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

info@mapleccars.ca

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

www.mapleccars.ca

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Uncertified vehicles are not driveable, extra $599 for safety

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate

Maple C Cars

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

