Ken Shaw Toyota
1-888-750-4112
2017 Infiniti Q60
Location
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
82,718KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8683541
- Stock #: L13857A
- VIN: JN1FV7EL3HM702294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 82,718 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Sunroof
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Bluetooth
Premium Audio
Curb Side Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8