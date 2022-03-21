Menu
2017 Infiniti Q60

82,718 KM

Details Features

Make it Yours
Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2017 Infiniti Q60

2017 Infiniti Q60

2017 Infiniti Q60

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

82,718KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8683541
  • Stock #: L13857A
  • VIN: JN1FV7EL3HM702294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 82,718 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Sunroof
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Bluetooth
Premium Audio
Curb Side Mirrors

