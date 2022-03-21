2017 Infiniti Q60

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 7 1 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8683541

8683541 Stock #: L13857A

L13857A VIN: JN1FV7EL3HM702294

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 82,718 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering Windows Sunroof Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Premium Audio Curb Side Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.