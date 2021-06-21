2017 Infiniti QX30

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 6 3 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7503741

7503741 Stock #: PC7224

PC7224 VIN: SJKCH5CP3HA032519

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Majestic White

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style Wagon

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7224

Mileage 49,637 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Air filtration Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone HD Radio Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Electroluminescent instrumentation Comfort HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Additional Features Rear Split 3 Cargo Cover 2 Retained Accessory Power Trunk release 8 low oil pressure digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Hood buckling creases Puddle Lamps Rear door type: Liftgate Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets one-touch open/close door pockets Electronic Parking Brake integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM range Rear Brake Type: Disc power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Knee airbags: dual front Memorized settings: 2 driver Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights One-touch windows: 2 Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Camera system: rearview Premium brand: Bose Floor material: carpet Rear shock type: monotube Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Front brake diameter: 12.6 Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5 Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Rear spoiler: roofline Door handle color: chrome Rear seat folding: flat Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Rear brake width: 0.4 Front shock type: twin-tube gas Axle ratio: 2.65 Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru Front brake width: 1.1 Front fog lights: LED Multi-function remote: panic alarm Phone: voice operated Front stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm variable intermittent Wheels: aluminum alloy halogen Window defogger: rear Spark plugs: platinum tipped Alternator: 110 amps Infotainment: InTouch Rear brake diameter: 11.6 Steering ratio: 14.4 LAMP FAILURE Infotainment screen size: 7 in. chrome surround Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Seatback Power Panoramic iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system height reclining mast maintenance due voice operated 12V front safety reverse with washer rear center with cupholders 12V rear auto-locking LED rear center Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

