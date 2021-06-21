+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2017 INFINITI QX30 S PREMIUM | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH | SUNROOF | FOLDING MIRRORS | PUSH TO START | PADDLE SHIFTERS | POWER SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | LEATHER | VOICE COMMAND | AUX | USB | SATELLITE RADIO | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2017 Infiniti QX30 is on par with its rivals in the small-but-competitive luxury subcompact SUV class. The QX30 has a comfortable ride and decent space for passengers and cargo, but its handling is less than sporty. It offers good performance from its 2.0L I4 engine with 208 Horsepower. This QX30 comes in White Exterior colour with Black Leather Interior.
You will also get Back Up camera and Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Bose Sound System, Bluetooth and AUX Connectivity, Sunroof, Folding Mirrors, The InTouch multifunction controller on the center console operates most of the QX30's systems, Multifunctional steering wheel and more.
Standard safety features for the 2017 Infiniti QX30 includes, front seat-mounted side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, traction control and Electronic stability control.
