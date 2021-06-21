Menu
2017 Infiniti QX30

49,637 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Infiniti QX30

2017 Infiniti QX30

Premium, NAV, CAM, HEATED, SUNROOF, PUSH TO START

2017 Infiniti QX30

Premium, NAV, CAM, HEATED, SUNROOF, PUSH TO START

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,637KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7503741
  Stock #: PC7224
  VIN: SJKCH5CP3HA032519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic White
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7224
  • Mileage 49,637 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 INFINITI QX30 S PREMIUM | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH | SUNROOF | FOLDING MIRRORS | PUSH TO START | PADDLE SHIFTERS | POWER SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | LEATHER | VOICE COMMAND | AUX | USB | SATELLITE RADIO | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2017 Infiniti QX30 is on par with its rivals in the small-but-competitive luxury subcompact SUV class. The QX30 has a comfortable ride and decent space for passengers and cargo, but its handling is less than sporty. It offers good performance from its 2.0L I4 engine with 208 Horsepower. This QX30 comes in White Exterior colour with Black Leather Interior.







You will also get Back Up camera and Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Bose Sound System, Bluetooth and AUX Connectivity, Sunroof, Folding Mirrors, The InTouch multifunction controller on the center console operates most of the QX30's systems, Multifunctional steering wheel and more.







Standard safety features for the 2017 Infiniti QX30 includes, front seat-mounted side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, traction control and Electronic stability control.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Air filtration
Passenger Seat
Trip Odometer
Phone
HD Radio
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Electroluminescent instrumentation
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Rear
Split
3
Cargo Cover
2
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Hood buckling creases
Puddle Lamps
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
one-touch open/close
door pockets
Electronic Parking Brake
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Camera system: rearview
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Rear shock type: monotube
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Rear spoiler: roofline
Door handle color: chrome
Rear seat folding: flat
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear brake width: 0.4
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Axle ratio: 2.65
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Front brake width: 1.1
Front fog lights: LED
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Phone: voice operated
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm
variable intermittent
Wheels: aluminum alloy
halogen
Window defogger: rear
Spark plugs: platinum tipped
Alternator: 110 amps
Infotainment: InTouch
Rear brake diameter: 11.6
Steering ratio: 14.4
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
chrome surround
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Seatback
Power Panoramic
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
height
reclining
mast
maintenance due
voice operated
12V front
safety reverse
with washer
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
auto-locking
LED rear center
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

