2017 Infiniti QX60

99,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,950

+ tax & licensing
$26,950

+ taxes & licensing

AUTORAMA

866-727-6298

2017 Infiniti QX60

2017 Infiniti QX60

Premium w/Driver Assistance AWD Navigation

2017 Infiniti QX60

Premium w/Driver Assistance AWD Navigation

Location

AUTORAMA

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

866-727-6298

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,950

+ taxes & licensing

99,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7478700
  • Stock #: 812VD812
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MM1HC525533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent Condition Inside and Out! This QX60 features Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, and a Clean CarFax. 100-point inspection, Detailed & Sanitized.  Low Interest Rates & Flexible terms.  Financing for all credit types.  Same Day Approval & Delivery.   Click here to get pre-approved from the comfort of your home: https://www.autorama.ca/financing/. Indoor showroom with over 250 high quality vehicles to choose from.  Please call us @ 416-739-7262 to schedule a Test Drive today!

 

 

_______________________________________________

Financing – Need financing? We offer rates as low as 4.99% with $0 Down and No Payment for 3 Months options (O.A.C).  Our experienced Finance Team works with major banks and lenders to get you approved for a car loan with the lowest rate and most flexible term.

_______________________________________________

Price - We offer high quality vehicles at lowest price.  No haggle, No hassle, No admin or hidden fee. Just our best price first! Prices are plus HST & Licensing.

_______________________________________________

Trade - Have a trade? We pay Top Dollars for your trade and take any year and model! Bring your trade in for free appraisal.  

_______________________________________________

AUTORAMA - Largest indoor used car dealership in Toronto with over 250 high quality used vehicles to choose from - Located at 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8. View our inventory: https://www.autorama.ca/

_______________________________________________

Community – Our community matters to us. We make a difference one car at a time through our Care to Share Program (Free Cars for People in Need!). See our Care to share page for more info.

_______________________________________________

Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional $495. If not Certified and E-tested, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

