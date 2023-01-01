$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2017 Jaguar F-PACE
S, 380HP, COOLED SEATS, NAVI, PANO
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10507581
- Stock #: PC9762
- VIN: SADCM2BV0HA490939
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour POLARIS WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9762
- Mileage 105,259 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 JAGUAR F-PACE S | 380HP | 3.0L SUPERCHARGED V6 | 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC | BACK UP CAMERA | COOLED SEATS | LEATHER SEATS | NAVIGATION SYSTEM | PANORAMA ROOF | ONSTAR | PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL | MEMORY SEAT | SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUSXM | POWER LIFT GATE | REMOTE STARTER | REAR SPOILER | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |
The 2017 Jaguar F-PACE S is a high-performance luxury SUV that seamlessly combines sporty dynamics with sophisticated elegance. This model exemplifies Jaguar's commitment to crafting vehicles that offer a thrilling driving experience without compromising on comfort and luxury.
Inside the cabin, the F-PACE S exudes opulence. Premium materials such as plush leather seats and genuine wood veneer trim adorn the interior, creating a refined and inviting atmosphere. The spacious cabin offers comfortable seating for both driver and passengers, with an emphasis on driver-centric ergonomics.
Safety is paramount, and this SUV is equipped with modern safety and driver-assistance systems, such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and automatic emergency braking, providing peace of mind while on the road.
In summary, the 2017 Jaguar F-PACE S offers a perfect fusion of sportiness, luxury, and high-performance. Its eye-catching design, sumptuous interior, powerful engine, and advanced technology make it an ideal choice for those seeking an exhilarating driving experience in a premium SUV.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Seating
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.