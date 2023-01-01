Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jaguar F-PACE

105,259 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2017 Jaguar F-PACE

2017 Jaguar F-PACE

S, 380HP, COOLED SEATS, NAVI, PANO

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jaguar F-PACE

S, 380HP, COOLED SEATS, NAVI, PANO

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 10507581
  2. 10507581
  3. 10507581
  4. 10507581
  5. 10507581
  6. 10507581
  7. 10507581
  8. 10507581
  9. 10507581
  10. 10507581
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
105,259KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10507581
  • Stock #: PC9762
  • VIN: SADCM2BV0HA490939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour POLARIS WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9762
  • Mileage 105,259 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 JAGUAR F-PACE S | 380HP | 3.0L SUPERCHARGED V6 | 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC | BACK UP CAMERA | COOLED SEATS | LEATHER SEATS | NAVIGATION SYSTEM | PANORAMA ROOF | ONSTAR | PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL | MEMORY SEAT | SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUSXM | POWER LIFT GATE | REMOTE STARTER | REAR SPOILER | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |







The 2017 Jaguar F-PACE S is a high-performance luxury SUV that seamlessly combines sporty dynamics with sophisticated elegance. This model exemplifies Jaguar's commitment to crafting vehicles that offer a thrilling driving experience without compromising on comfort and luxury.







Inside the cabin, the F-PACE S exudes opulence. Premium materials such as plush leather seats and genuine wood veneer trim adorn the interior, creating a refined and inviting atmosphere. The spacious cabin offers comfortable seating for both driver and passengers, with an emphasis on driver-centric ergonomics.







Safety is paramount, and this SUV is equipped with modern safety and driver-assistance systems, such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and automatic emergency braking, providing peace of mind while on the road.

In summary, the 2017 Jaguar F-PACE S offers a perfect fusion of sportiness, luxury, and high-performance. Its eye-catching design, sumptuous interior, powerful engine, and advanced technology make it an ideal choice for those seeking an exhilarating driving experience in a premium SUV.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.73

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Suspension control: electronic
Spare wheel type: alloy
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Subwoofer: 1
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Interior accents: aluminum
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
Battery: maintenance-free
Premium brand: Meridian
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Watts: 380
Wheel spokes: 5
Door sill trim: stainless steel
4WD type: on demand
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Alternator: 130 amps
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Infotainment: InControl
Cross traffic alert: rear
Rear brake diameter: 12.8
Lane deviation sensors
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Dash trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Front fog lights: cornering
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Automatic emergency braking: front
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Smart device app compatibility: InControl
Wheels: polished aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
Grille color: black / chrome surround
Reading lights: front / rear
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Parking sensors: front / rear
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Laminated glass: acoustic / infrared-reflecting
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / cornering / self-leveling
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 12
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 12
Anti-theft system: perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / cooled compartment / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder / sunglasses holder
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade
Navigation system: memory card / touch screen display
Smart device app function: engine start / vehicle location

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2019 Porsche Cayenne...
 58,041 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Evoq...
 69,388 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz A...
 7,108 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory