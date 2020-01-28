Menu
2017 Jaguar F-PACE

20d Premium, DIESEL, NAV, PANO, CAM, HEATED SEATS

2017 Jaguar F-PACE

20d Premium, DIESEL, NAV, PANO, CAM, HEATED SEATS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,825KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4549611
  • Stock #: PC5264
  • VIN: SADCJ2BN3HA889420
Exterior Colour
Glacier White Metallic
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
20D DIESEL | PREMIUM | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL | CLEAN CARFAX | BALANCE OF JAGUAR WARRANTY







2017 Jaguar F-Pace, a newly designed concept vehicle that takes the pure Jaguar DNA of legendary performance, handling and luxury, then it adds space and practicality. 20d model includes a diesel 2.0L I-4 engine producing 180-Horsepower to all four wheels. Get to your destination on time and safely with Jaguar's onboard reliable Navigation. Your passenger will love the Skyview from the huge Panoramic Roof. Premium model's include Power and Heated Mirrors, Automatic Headlights and much more! Buy in comfort knowing this is a clean Carfax car with the balance of its Jaguar warranty!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Air filtration
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Battery Saver
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Radio data system
  • Driver Information System
  • Braking Assist
  • Roll Stability Control
  • trailer stability control
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Multi-function display
  • Auto Start/Stop
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Total speakers: 10
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Door trim: leather
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • One-touch windows: 4
  • Overhead console: front
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Front suspension type: double wishbone
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Regenerative braking system
  • Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
  • Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Upholstery: leatherette
  • Front wipers: rain sensing
  • Memorized settings: 2 driver
  • Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
  • Spare wheel type: alloy
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Subwoofer: 1
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Side mirrors: auto-dimming
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Grille color: black
  • Window trim: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Automatic hazard warning lights
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
  • Assist handle: front
  • Daytime running lights: LED
  • Humidity/dewpoint sensors
  • Drive mode selector
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Power door locks: anti-lockout
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
  • Battery: maintenance-free
  • Premium brand: Meridian
  • Electronic parking brake: auto off
  • Rear spoiler: roofline
  • Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
  • Watts: 380
  • Laminated glass: acoustic
  • Wheel spokes: 5
  • Vanity mirrors: dual
  • Door sill trim: stainless steel
  • 4WD type: on demand
  • Alternator: 130 amps
  • Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
  • Shift knob trim: aluminum
  • Infotainment: InControl
  • Rear brake diameter: 12.8
  • Front brake diameter: 12.8
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Axle ratio: 3.23
  • Power windows: front and rear
  • Interior accents: veneer
  • Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in.
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

