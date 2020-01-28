20D DIESEL | PREMIUM | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL | CLEAN CARFAX | BALANCE OF JAGUAR WARRANTY















2017 Jaguar F-Pace, a newly designed concept vehicle that takes the pure Jaguar DNA of legendary performance, handling and luxury, then it adds space and practicality. 20d model includes a diesel 2.0L I-4 engine producing 180-Horsepower to all four wheels. Get to your destination on time and safely with Jaguar's onboard reliable Navigation. Your passenger will love the Skyview from the huge Panoramic Roof. Premium model's include Power and Heated Mirrors, Automatic Headlights and much more! Buy in comfort knowing this is a clean Carfax car with the balance of its Jaguar warranty!















WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services.















Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

Compass

Trip Computer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light

Ambient Lighting

Air filtration Windows Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Battery Saver

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Radio data system

Driver Information System

Braking Assist

Roll Stability Control

trailer stability control

Push-Button Start

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Radio: AM/FM

Multi-function display

Auto Start/Stop

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Wheels: alloy

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Rear vents: second row

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Total speakers: 10

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Door trim: leather

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

One-touch windows: 4

Overhead console: front

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Exhaust: dual tip

Rear spoiler color: body-color

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Passenger seat power adjustments: height

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Front suspension type: double wishbone

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Tire type: all season

Regenerative braking system

Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area

Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener

Liftgate window: fixed

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Headlights: auto delay off

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Upholstery: leatherette

Front wipers: rain sensing

Memorized settings: 2 driver

Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close

Spare wheel type: alloy

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Antenna type: mast

Subwoofer: 1

Camera system: rearview

Side mirrors: auto-dimming

Floor material: carpet

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Grille color: black

Window trim: black

Taillights: LED

Automatic hazard warning lights

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Multi-function remote: illuminated entry

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench

Assist handle: front

Daytime running lights: LED

Humidity/dewpoint sensors

Drive mode selector

Rearview monitor: in dash

Power door locks: anti-lockout

Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5

Battery: maintenance-free

Premium brand: Meridian

Electronic parking brake: auto off

Rear spoiler: roofline

Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps

Watts: 380

Laminated glass: acoustic

Wheel spokes: 5

Vanity mirrors: dual

Door sill trim: stainless steel

4WD type: on demand

Alternator: 130 amps

Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist

Shift knob trim: aluminum

Infotainment: InControl

Rear brake diameter: 12.8

Front brake diameter: 12.8

Window defogger: rear

Axle ratio: 3.23

Power windows: front and rear

Interior accents: veneer

Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in.

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

