2017 Jaguar F-PACE

35T-AWD-NAVI-CAMERA-PANO ROOF-CPO WARRANTY

2017 Jaguar F-PACE

35T-AWD-NAVI-CAMERA-PANO ROOF-CPO WARRANTY

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4711389
  • VIN: SADCJ2BV8HA057913
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Push Button Start
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

