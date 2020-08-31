+ taxes & licensing
2017 JAGUAR F-PACE | 35T R-SPORT | AWD | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | PADDLE SHIFTERS | KEYLESS ENTRY AND START | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | CANADIAN VEHICLE
Jaguar's luxury SUV, the 2017 F-PACE, is a combination of groomed elegance and sporty handling. The F-Pace includes a powerful 3.0L Supercharged V6 making 340HP to all four wheels and a smooth ZF automatic transmission (8-speed with paddle shift) and it comes in Silver with a luxurious Red and Black leather interior. This is a beauteous piece comes with 18-way power front seats, adaptive LED headlights, automated emergency braking, front and rear parking sensors, Blindspot Monitoring, a power-adjustable steering column, a proximity key with push-button ignition. For all on-road guidance, enjoy Voice Command Navigation System and an 8.0-inch touchscreen, Back-up Camera with Parking Sensors (front-rear), so you can easily park in tight spots. For comfort, enjoy Heated Leather Seats, Voice Control, USB/iPod, Satellite Radio, InControl Apps, and Bluetooth. There is also Climate Control, Approach Lumination, HomeLink, Keyless Push Start, Rain Sensing Wipers, Sport Seats, Memory and Power,Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
This specific example also comes in the R-Sport trim which adds to the aggressive and bold styling with a more sporty front and rear bumper known as the "R-Sport Body kit including R-Sport front and rear bumpers, Body-coloured door claddings with Satin Black finishers". Adaptive LED Headlights with Signature LED 'J' blade Daytime Running Lights come standard along with Perforated Grained Leather seats and 20" Wheels!
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699.
