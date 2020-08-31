2017 Jaguar F-PACE

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Trip Computer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel HEATED Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Air filtration Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Seating Upholstery: Leather Windows Rear Privacy Glass Security security approach lamps

Additional Features Rear 3 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release PERIMETER ALARM Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer PADDLE SHIFTER coolant POWER SUNSHADE driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Roll Stability Control 12 trailer stability control door pockets engine oil Sunglasses holder Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM range power folding Lane Keeping Assist Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Memorized settings: 2 driver Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Parking sensors: front Spare wheel type: alloy Center console: front console with armrest and storage Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer Subwoofer: 1 Front brake diameter: 13.8 Camera system: rearview Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Multi-function remote: illuminated entry Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Humidity/dewpoint sensors Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5 Battery: maintenance-free Premium brand: Meridian Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Watts: 380 Laminated glass: acoustic Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Wheel spokes: 5 Axle ratio: 3.73 Door sill trim: stainless steel 4WD type: on demand Headlights: LED Armrests: rear center with cupholders Alternator: 130 amps Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Shift knob trim: aluminum Infotainment: InControl Cross traffic alert: rear Rear brake diameter: 12.8 Grocery bag holder Lane deviation sensors variable intermittent Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration Dash trim: leatherette Window defogger: rear Power windows: front and rear Front fog lights: cornering Navigation system: memory card Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in. chrome surround Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering Power Panoramic Automatic emergency braking: front Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off height reclining mast 12V front and rear reverse gear tilt voice operated auto high beam dimmer safety reverse self-leveling vehicle location auto-locking remotely operated infrared-reflecting veneer cooled compartment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.