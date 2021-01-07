+ taxes & licensing
416-408-1585
1749 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1V5
416-408-1585
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jaguar F-Pace S
All Terrain All Wheel Drive V6
CERTIFIED !
57K ORIGINAL KM ! CLEAN CARFAX ! BRAND NEW BRAKES ROTORS ! FRESH SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE ! READY TO GO ! 24 HOUR OR LESS TURNAROUND DELIVERY FROM PURCHASE DATE !
ONTOUCH UPGRADED NAVIGATION WITH VOICE ! HEADS UP HUD DISPLAY ! PANORAMIC SUNROOF WITH POWER SLIDING GLASS ! BLIND SPOT ASSIST ! 360 VIEW FRONT SIDE AND REAR VIEW CAMERA ! SELF PARKING ASSIST ! FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS ! BLUETOOTH ! PREMIUM ONTROL TOUCHPRO MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM WITH DOLBY THX STREAMING SAT INTERNET ! TECH PACKAGE ! ADAPTIVE RADAR CRUISE ! VISIONS PACKAGE ! DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE ! LANE ASSIST ! XENON LED HEADLIGHTS ! REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY AND LOCK ! PARKTRONIC WITH ACTIVE PARK ASSIST ! KEYLESS START GO ! HEADLIGHT WASHERS ! HEATED STEERING WHEEL ! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ! PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS ! POWER TAILGATE OPEN AND CLOSE ! POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY AND LUMBAR SUPPORT ! TRAILER HITCH ! AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING !
PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !!
FACTORY WARRANTY STILL ACTIVE !
Beautiful STORM GRAY METALLIC ON BLACK LEATHER Interior!!
DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT
416-408-1585
CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE !
DOOR TO DOOR DELIVERY AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE !
VISIT US 1749 WESTON RD TORONTO ON M9N1V5
WWW.GTADIRECTAUTO.CA
While we make every attempt to ensure the accuracy of this information, any changes, updates or corrections (Features/Price) may not be reflected immediately online. PLEASE CALL US TO VERIFY OPTIONS ! IF YOU DO NOT SEE IT IN THE PICTURES PLEASE DO NOT ASSUME ! CALL US AND WE WILL GLADLY VERIFY FOR YOU AND ANSWER ANY QUESTIONS ! Please contact GTA DIRECT AUTO Sales team member for all current price and exact features. Advertised pricing includes CERTIFICATION. Licensing and HST not included in the price.
TRY OUR INTERACTIVE 360 INTERIOR VIEW ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.GTADIRECTAUTO.CA – USE YOUR MOUSE TO MOVE INSIDE THE CAR BELOW !
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1749 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1V5