2017 JAGUAR F-PACE 20d R-SPORT | AWD | DIESEL | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | HEATED SIDE MIRRORS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | PUSH TO START | BLUETOOTH | KEYLESS ENTRY | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
This 2017 Jaguar comes loaded with 2.0L I4 Turbocharged Engine, comes with Red Metallic exterior and Black and Red leather interior. This is a beauteous piece comes with power front seats, adaptive LED headlights, Blindspot Monitoring, a power-adjustable steering column, a proximity key with push-button ignition. For all on-road guidance, Voice Command, Navigation System and a touchscreen, Back-up Camera with Parking Sensors (front-rear), so you can easily park in tight spots. For comfort, enjoy Heated Leather Seats, and Heated Steering Wheel, Voice Control, USB/iPod, Satellite Radio, InControl Apps, and Bluetooth. There is also Climate Control, Approach Lumination, HomeLink, Keyless Push Start, Rain Sensing Wipers, Memory and Power,Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and is a Canadian Vehicle!
For Safety 2017 Jaguar F-Pace comes with automated emergency braking, front and rear parking sensors, Dual front impact, Seat-mounted driver and passenger side-impact, Curtain 1st and 2nd row overhead airbags and more.
