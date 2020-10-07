Menu
2017 Jaguar F-Type

18,506 KM

Details

$53,800

+ tax & licensing
$53,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Jaguar F-Type

2017 Jaguar F-Type

S, AWD, NAVI, HEATED SEATS, BT, MERIDIAN

2017 Jaguar F-Type

S, AWD, NAVI, HEATED SEATS, BT, MERIDIAN

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$53,800

+ taxes & licensing

18,506KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5929920
  • Stock #: PC6206
  • VIN: SAJXJ6BV0H8K39005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6206
  • Mileage 18,506 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 JAGUAR F -TYPE S AWD | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | SPORT SEATS | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | SAT RADIO | KEYLESS START | REMOTE START | MERIDIAN |









This 2017 F-Type S Coupe comes alive with its 3.0L V8 380 HP Supercharged All-Wheel Drive System. It has Intelligent Driveline Dynamics, Jaguar Super Performance Braking System, Sport Suspension with Adaptive Dynamics, Switchable Active Sports Exhaust Electronic Active Differential with Torque, Dual Exhaust Pipes, and Torque Vectoring. The car is driver focused; it has sufficiently advanced performance features and comfort, combined with the Intelligent Venting System, as part of the sophisticated climate control system. The Performance Sport Seat offers enhanced lateral support during rapid cornering and is upholstered in a premium leather interior with intricate twin needle stitching. Get to your destination on time and safely with Jaguar's onboard reliable Navigation. Inside the cockpit, you'll see an 8-inch colour Touch-screen with dynamic mode, which remaps the car's software to emphasize its sport character further. Also featured is a Push-to-Start button, Ignis gear shift paddles, and Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting with a selectable palette.









WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

