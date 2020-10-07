+ taxes & licensing
2017 JAGUAR F -TYPE S AWD | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | SPORT SEATS | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | SAT RADIO | KEYLESS START | REMOTE START | MERIDIAN |
This 2017 F-Type S Coupe comes alive with its 3.0L V8 380 HP Supercharged All-Wheel Drive System. It has Intelligent Driveline Dynamics, Jaguar Super Performance Braking System, Sport Suspension with Adaptive Dynamics, Switchable Active Sports Exhaust Electronic Active Differential with Torque, Dual Exhaust Pipes, and Torque Vectoring. The car is driver focused; it has sufficiently advanced performance features and comfort, combined with the Intelligent Venting System, as part of the sophisticated climate control system. The Performance Sport Seat offers enhanced lateral support during rapid cornering and is upholstered in a premium leather interior with intricate twin needle stitching. Get to your destination on time and safely with Jaguar's onboard reliable Navigation. Inside the cockpit, you'll see an 8-inch colour Touch-screen with dynamic mode, which remaps the car's software to emphasize its sport character further. Also featured is a Push-to-Start button, Ignis gear shift paddles, and Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting with a selectable palette.
