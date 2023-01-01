Menu
2017 Jaguar XE

124,000 KM

$23,450

+ tax & licensing
$23,450

+ taxes & licensing

BELL AUTO INC.

1-877-378-8581

2017 Jaguar XE

2017 Jaguar XE

Prestige, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD...AWD, Navi, MoonRoof, BackUpCam, ParkingSensors, WoodTrim

2017 Jaguar XE

Prestige, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD...AWD, Navi, MoonRoof, BackUpCam, ParkingSensors, WoodTrim

Location

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

1-877-378-8581

$23,450

+ taxes & licensing

124,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10347426
  • Stock #: 12286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12286
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD...SOLD...SOLD... LOADED, PERFECT CONDITION. ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACK-UP CAMERA, MOONROOF, PARKING SENSORS, DIESEL, KEYLESS-GO, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR HEATED SEATS, WOOD TRIM INTERIOR, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC), POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, 5-PASSENGER, AM/FM STEREO, ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL, HD RADIO, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, MEMORY SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEAT, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, RAIN SENSOR WIPERS, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, TRACTION CONTROL, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER, TURBO CHARGED, VOICE COMMAND, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, AIR BAG, AIR CONDITIONING, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES (ABS), CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, DIGITAL CLOCK, DIGITAL/ANALOG DISPLAY, DRIVER FOOT REST, DRIVER SIDE AIRBAG, DUAL AIRBAG, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC), PASSENGER AIRBAG, RAIN SENSOR WIPERS, REAR AIR CONDITIONING, SIDE-FRONT AIR BAGS, AND MUCH MORE. This 2017 Jaguar XE, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. ***100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified for an additional $599, if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO * is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 8 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 900 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT * For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #2017JAGUARXEPRESTIGE #2017Jaguar #2017XE #TorontoJaguar #Diesel #XEPRESTIGE #2017XEPRESTIGE #2017USEDCARS #USEDJAGUAR Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
air bag
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
HD Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Digital clock
Driver foot rest
Digital/Analog Display

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
REAR HEATED SEATS
5-Passenger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Windows

MOONROOF

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Keyless GO
Parking Sensors
TURBO CHARGED
Power Folding Mirrors
Voice Command
Driver Side Airbag
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
Side-Front Air Bags

Additional Options from BELL AUTO INC.
BELL AUTO INC.

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

1-877-378-8581

416-736-8880
