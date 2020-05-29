Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,450

+ taxes & licensing

BELL AUTO INC.

416-736-8880

Contact Seller
2017 Jaguar XE

2017 Jaguar XE

Prestige, NO ACCIDENT, AWD, NAVI, REAR CAM, SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jaguar XE

Prestige, NO ACCIDENT, AWD, NAVI, REAR CAM, SUNROOF

Location

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-736-8880

  1. 5202626
  2. 5202626
  3. 5202626
  4. 5202626
  5. 5202626
  6. 5202626
  7. 5202626
  8. 5202626
  9. 5202626
  10. 5202626
  11. 5202626
  12. 5202626
  13. 5202626
  14. 5202626
  15. 5202626
  16. 5202626
  17. 5202626
  18. 5202626
  19. 5202626
  20. 5202626
  21. 5202626
  22. 5202626
  23. 5202626
  24. 5202626
Contact Seller

$27,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5202626
  • Stock #: 10537
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
FULLY LOADED, ONE OWNER, DIESEL, PUSH START, SENSORS, BLUETOOTH, MEMO SEAT, HEATED SEATS, PREMIUM SOUND, POWER SEAT, RED STITCHED LEATHER SEATS AND MUCH MORE.

This 2017 JAGUAR XE, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates.

*** 100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner***
CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified & E-tested for an additional $399, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified.

FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!

TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)

BELL AUTO* is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools.

REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 6 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 700 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook.

COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!!

CONTACT* For more information please feel free to contact us at 1 (877) 854-4872 or visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!!

#FULLYLOADED# #NAVIGATION# #BACK-UPCAMERA# #SENSORS# #SUNROOF#

Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • Rear child safety locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • glove box
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
  • Integrated roof antenna
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Reverse Park Assist
  • Parking Sensors
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Steering Wheel Control
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • PUSH START
  • Voice Command
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Rear cupholder
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Eco Mode
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirrors
  • ANTI- THEFT
  • Full Carpet floor
  • Sensor
  • Sound System (Bose, Kardon, etc)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From BELL AUTO INC.

2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 61,000 KM
$25,450 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz B...
 67,000 KM
$17,950 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 17,000 KM
$15,250 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from BELL AUTO INC.
Refund Policy - 3 Days, 300Km
Video Calls

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

BELL AUTO INC.

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

Call Dealer

416-736-XXXX

(click to show)

416-736-8880

Alternate Numbers
1-888-575-8510
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory