60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2017 JAGUAR XE | 35t R-SPORT | AWD | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | SUNROOF | TECHNOLOGY PKG | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | LANE KEEPING ASSIST | HEATED F/R SEATS | MERIDIAN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | KEYLESS GO PKG | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
Possessing a combination of style and substance. The Jaguar XE R-Sport delivers an utterly seductive blend of design, dynamics and refinement to create a car that offers both excitement and efficiency. Beneath the hood, it has a powerful and Supercharged 3.0L V6 engine that outputs 340HP 332ft. lbs . It comes in a beautiful Red exterior and Black leather interior. Get to your destination on time with Jaguar's reliable Navigation for on-road guidance. For Canadian Winters, enjoy the Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, and Heated Steering Wheel.
This 2017 Jaguar XE R-Sport is pack with driver rich features like Blind Spot Monitor with Closing Vehicle Sensing, Reverse Traffic Detection, Heads up display, Rear camera parking aid with guidance lines on display, Rear parking sensors with Touch-screen visual indicators, Front parking sensors with Touch-screen visual indicators, Autonomous Emergency Braking (uses forward facing camera),Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping Assist. Other convenience includes Approach illumination, Dual function trip computer in Driver Message Centre, Lockable glove box, Homelink System compatible three-channel garage-door/entry-gate opener, Keyless push-button start, Rain-sensing, variable intermittent dual wipers, Shopping bag hook and luggage tie-downs in trunk and 3* 12V Power sockets center cubby box, rear of center armrest and right hand trunk wall.
