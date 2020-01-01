Menu
2017 Jaguar XE

54,203 KM

Details Description Features

$32,800

+ tax & licensing
$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Jaguar XE

2017 Jaguar XE

35t R-Sport,AWD,NAV,CAM,TECHNOLOGY PKG,MERIDIAN

2017 Jaguar XE

35t R-Sport,AWD,NAV,CAM,TECHNOLOGY PKG,MERIDIAN

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

54,203KM
Used
  VIN: SAJAL4BVXHA962647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultimate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6402
  • Mileage 54,203 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 JAGUAR XE | 35t R-SPORT | AWD | BLACK DESIGN PKG | COMFORT & CONVINIENCE PKG | DRIVER ASSIST PKG | TECHNOLOGY PKG | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | SUNROOF | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | PARALLELL PARK ASSIST | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL AS WELL AS REAR SEATS | MERIDIAN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAR CARFAX | REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY







Possessing a combination of style and substance, The Jaguar XE R-Sport delivers an utterly seductive blend of design, dynamics and refinement to create a car that offers both excitement and efficiency. Beneath the hood, it has a powerful and refined 3.0L V6 engine that outputs 340HP. It comes in a beautiful Gray exterior and sporty Red leather interior. Get to your destination on time with Jaguar's reliable Navigation for on-road guidance.







Black Design Package comes with Gloss Black Radiator Grille w/Gloss Black Surround,Gloss Black Power Side Vents and Gloss Black Front Bumper Blades which definately will have people turning heads .







For Canadian Winters, enjoy the Comfort & Convinience Package which includs 3-Stage Ventilated Heated/Cooled Front Seats

Heated Rear Seats, and Heated Steering Wheel,Electric Rear Window Sunblind,Power Trunk Open/Close.







This 2017 Jaguar XE R-Sport is packed with driver-rich features (Driver Assistance Package) Blind Spot Monitoring, Reverse Traffic Detection, Rear Camera Parking Aid with guidance lines on Display, Rear Parking Sensors with Touch-Screen Visual Indicators, Front Parking Sensors with Touch-Screen Visual Indicators.







Other convenience features (Technology Package) include InControl Wi-Fi w/3G Hotspot,Premium sound Meridian 825W 7.1 Channel Surround Sound Approach, Illumination, Dual-Function Trip Computer in the Driver Message Centre, Lockable Glove Box, Homelink System Compatible Three-Channel Garage-Door/Entry-Gate Opener, Keyless Push-Button Start, Rain-Sensing, Variable Intermittent Dual Wipers, Shopping Bag Hook and Luggage Tie-Downs in Trunk and 3x 12V Power Sockets in the Center Cubby Box, Rear of Center Armrest and Right Hand Trunk Wall. Remaining Factory Warranty!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Upholstery: Leather
security approach lamps
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Ground Effects
Battery Saver
8
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
POWER SUNSHADE
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
PERFORMANCE
door pockets
engine oil
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
power folding
Lane Keeping Assist
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Spare wheel type: alloy
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
Subwoofer: 1
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Camera system: rearview
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Premium brand: Meridian
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Watts: 380
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Wheel spokes: 5
Shift knob trim: chrome
Door sill trim: stainless steel
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Infotainment: InControl
Cross traffic alert: rear
Rear brake diameter: 12.8
Lane deviation sensors
variable intermittent
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Dash trim: leatherette
Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting
Window defogger: rear
Axle ratio: 3.23
Power windows: front and rear
Navigation system: memory card
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in.
chrome surround
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
tilt/slide
height
reclining
lock operation
mast
12V front and rear
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
auto high beam dimmer
safety reverse
self-leveling
vehicle location
auto-locking
remotely operated
sun sensor climate control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

