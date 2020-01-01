+ taxes & licensing
2017 JAGUAR XE | 35t R-SPORT | AWD | BLACK DESIGN PKG | COMFORT & CONVINIENCE PKG | DRIVER ASSIST PKG | TECHNOLOGY PKG | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | SUNROOF | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | PARALLELL PARK ASSIST | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL AS WELL AS REAR SEATS | MERIDIAN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAR CARFAX | REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY
Possessing a combination of style and substance, The Jaguar XE R-Sport delivers an utterly seductive blend of design, dynamics and refinement to create a car that offers both excitement and efficiency. Beneath the hood, it has a powerful and refined 3.0L V6 engine that outputs 340HP. It comes in a beautiful Gray exterior and sporty Red leather interior. Get to your destination on time with Jaguar's reliable Navigation for on-road guidance.
Black Design Package comes with Gloss Black Radiator Grille w/Gloss Black Surround,Gloss Black Power Side Vents and Gloss Black Front Bumper Blades which definately will have people turning heads .
For Canadian Winters, enjoy the Comfort & Convinience Package which includs 3-Stage Ventilated Heated/Cooled Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats, and Heated Steering Wheel,Electric Rear Window Sunblind,Power Trunk Open/Close.
This 2017 Jaguar XE R-Sport is packed with driver-rich features (Driver Assistance Package) Blind Spot Monitoring, Reverse Traffic Detection, Rear Camera Parking Aid with guidance lines on Display, Rear Parking Sensors with Touch-Screen Visual Indicators, Front Parking Sensors with Touch-Screen Visual Indicators.
Other convenience features (Technology Package) include InControl Wi-Fi w/3G Hotspot,Premium sound Meridian 825W 7.1 Channel Surround Sound Approach, Illumination, Dual-Function Trip Computer in the Driver Message Centre, Lockable Glove Box, Homelink System Compatible Three-Channel Garage-Door/Entry-Gate Opener, Keyless Push-Button Start, Rain-Sensing, Variable Intermittent Dual Wipers, Shopping Bag Hook and Luggage Tie-Downs in Trunk and 3x 12V Power Sockets in the Center Cubby Box, Rear of Center Armrest and Right Hand Trunk Wall. Remaining Factory Warranty!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4