2017 Jaguar XF

68,675 KM

$32,800

+ tax & licensing
$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

35t R-Sport, 340HP, NAV, AWD, CAM, HEATED

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

68,675KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour POLARIS WHITE
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,675 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 JAGUAR XF 35t R-SPORT | AWD | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | PARKING ASSIST | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS | HEATED MIRRORS | KEYLESS ENTRY & START | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | LANE KEEP ASSIST | MERIDIAN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | REMOTE ENGINE START | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Possessing a combination of style and substance. The XF delivers an utterly seductive blend of design, dynamics and refinement to create a car that offers both excitement and efficiency. Beneath the hood, it has a powerful and refined Supercharged 3.0 V6 engine that outputs 380HP achieving 0-60mph in as low as 5.0 second. It comes in a beautiful White exterior and Red leather interior. Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, inControl Touch Pro Navigation System, Backup Camera plus Parking Sensors front/rear, as well as Blindspot Monitoring for all your on-road guidance. Music lovers will appreciate the Meridian Premium Sound system option. More options include Power Sunroof, Brake Assist, Bluetooth/AUX Connectivity, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Memory Seat, Memory Mirror, Parking Aid, 4-Zone Climate Control, Smart Key keyless entry, Keyless Start, Rain sensing wipers, and much more!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Upholstery: Leather
Engine Immobilizer
security approach lamps
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
8
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
PADDLE SHIFTER
FRONT SPOILER
coolant
POWER SUNSHADE
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
door pockets
engine oil
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
power folding
Lane Keeping Assist
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Spare wheel type: alloy
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Battery: maintenance-free
Additional key: removable valet
Premium brand: Meridian
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Courtesy lights: console
Wheel spokes: 10
Watts: 380
Laminated glass: acoustic
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Shift knob trim: chrome
Door sill trim: stainless steel
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Infotainment: InControl
Cross traffic alert: rear
Rear brake diameter: 12.8
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
variable intermittent
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Dash trim: leatherette
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Axle ratio: 3.23
Ground effects: side
Navigation system: memory card
door
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in.
Pedestrian Detection
chrome surround
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
tilt/slide
visual warning
height
reclining
mast
12V front and rear
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
auto high beam dimmer
safety reverse
self-leveling
three 12V
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
infrared-reflecting
veneer
front pedestrian
sun sensor climate control

Back to Top

