2017 Jaguar XF

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Trip Computer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel HEATED Cargo Area Light Air filtration Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Seating Upholstery: Leather Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Security security approach lamps

Additional Features Rear 3 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release PERIMETER ALARM Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver 8 low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column PADDLE SHIFTER FRONT SPOILER coolant POWER SUNSHADE driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip door pockets engine oil Sunglasses holder Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range power folding Lane Keeping Assist Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Easy entry: power steering wheel Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Parking sensors: front Front struts Spare wheel type: alloy Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Subwoofer: 1 Front brake diameter: 13.8 Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Multi-function remote: illuminated entry Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Humidity/dewpoint sensors Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Battery: maintenance-free Additional key: removable valet Premium brand: Meridian Electronic parking brake: auto off Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Courtesy lights: console Wheel spokes: 10 Watts: 380 Laminated glass: acoustic Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Shift knob trim: chrome Door sill trim: stainless steel Headlights: LED Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook Infotainment: InControl Cross traffic alert: rear Rear brake diameter: 12.8 Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors variable intermittent Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration Dash trim: leatherette Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Axle ratio: 3.23 Ground effects: side Navigation system: memory card door Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in. Pedestrian Detection chrome surround Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone proximity entry system Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off tilt/slide visual warning height reclining mast 12V front and rear maintenance due reverse gear tilt power glass voice operated auto high beam dimmer safety reverse self-leveling three 12V cargo tie-down anchors and hooks infrared-reflecting veneer front pedestrian sun sensor climate control

