2017 Jaguar XF

68,547 KM

Details Description Features

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Jaguar XF

2017 Jaguar XF

35t Prestige, NAV, CAM, HEATED/VENTED SEATS, BT

2017 Jaguar XF

35t Prestige, NAV, CAM, HEATED/VENTED SEATS, BT

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,547KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6688211
  • Stock #: PC6608
  • VIN: SAJBK4BV7HCY28884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6608
  • Mileage 68,547 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 JAGUAR XF 35t PRESTIGE AWD | NAVIGATION | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | SUNROOF | KEYLESS START & ENTRY | BLUETOOTH | SATELLITE RADIO | HEATED/COOLED MEMORY LEATHER SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE







Possessing a combination of style and substance the Jaguar brand always delivers the highest quality. The Jaguar XF delivers an utterly seductive blend of design, dynamics and refinement to create a car that offers both excitement and efficiency. It comes in a beautiful Beige Exterior with a matching Beige Leather interior. The car is powered by Supercharged V6 engine pushing 340 Horsepower. The engine is connected to 8-Speed automatic gearbox and Jaguar's AWD System. The powerful engine in combination with the AWD system will make this car comfortable and safe to drive even in less optimal road conditions.







The XF is packed with driver rich features like Blind Spot Monitor with Closing Vehicle Sensing, Reverse Traffic Detection, Rear camera parking aid with guidance lines on display, Rear parking sensors with Touch-screen visual indicators, Front parking sensors with Touch-screen visual indicators, Autonomous Emergency Braking (uses forward facing camera), Lane Keeping Assist.







Other convenience includes trip computer in Driver Message Centre, Sunroof, Memory Seats & Mirror, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Premium Sounds, Lockable glove box, Homelink System compatible three-channel garage-door/entry-gate opener, Keyless push-button start, Rain-sensing, variable intermittent dual wipers, Shopping bag hook and luggage tie-downs in trunk and 3* 12V Power sockets center cubby box, rear of center armrest and right hand trunk wall.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Upholstery: Leather
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
2
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
8
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Puddle Lamps
Braking Assist
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Spare wheel type: alloy
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Antenna type: mast
Subwoofer: 1
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Battery: maintenance-free
Additional key: removable valet
Premium brand: Meridian
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Courtesy lights: console
Watts: 380
Laminated glass: acoustic
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Shift knob trim: chrome
Door sill trim: stainless steel
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Wheel spokes: 7
Infotainment: InControl
Rear brake diameter: 12.8
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
variable intermittent
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Dash trim: leatherette
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Axle ratio: 3.23
Navigation system: memory card
door
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in.
chrome surround
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
auto delay off
tilt/slide
height
reclining
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
12V front
safety reverse
self-leveling
12V rear
three 12V
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
infrared-reflecting
veneer
sun sensor climate control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

