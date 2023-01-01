2017 Jeep Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 , 3 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10629147

10629147 Stock #: PC9882

PC9882 VIN: 1C4PJMCS4HD216731

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9882

Mileage 52,390 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.