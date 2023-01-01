Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

52,390 KM

Details Description

NORTH,4WD,CRUISE CONTROL,BLUETOOTH

NORTH,4WD,CRUISE CONTROL,BLUETOOTH

Location

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

52,390KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10629147
  • Stock #: PC9882
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS4HD216731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9882
  • Mileage 52,390 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 JEEP CHEROKEE | NORTH | 4WD | 3.2L V6 | 271HP | REAR CAMERA | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | DRIVING MODES | AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS | BLUETOOTH | POWER LOCKS | POWER WINDOWS | 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS | SATELLITE RADIO | CANADIAN VEHICLE







The 2017 Jeep Cherokee delivers all the Jeep essentials, with impressive features and safety. It offers more off-road capability than most people will expect from a crossover, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. The Cherokee has a quiet, comfortable, and plush ride quality compared with other small crossovers. The well-laid-out interior is another bonus. The V6 engine is smooth and has plenty of power.







The off-road-themed Trailhawk trim is four-wheel-drive only and comes with low-range gears, slightly wider 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tires, off-road oriented suspension tuning, a rear locking differential, skid plates, tow hooks, unique exterior trim, upgraded interior surfaces, a bigger gauge cluster display and satellite radio. A rearview camera and automatic headlights are standard on this trim as well. Standard safety equipment on all 2017 CherokeeS includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

