Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Cherokee

111,046 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Limited, 4X4, NAV, PANO. HEATED/VENTED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Limited, 4X4, NAV, PANO. HEATED/VENTED SEATS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 7801269
  2. 7801269
  3. 7801269
  4. 7801269
  5. 7801269
  6. 7801269
  7. 7801269
  8. 7801269
  9. 7801269
  10. 7801269
  11. 7801269
  12. 7801269
  13. 7801269
  14. 7801269
  15. 7801269
  16. 7801269
  17. 7801269
  18. 7801269
  19. 7801269
  20. 7801269
  21. 7801269
  22. 7801269
  23. 7801269
  24. 7801269
  25. 7801269
  26. 7801269
  27. 7801269
  28. 7801269
  29. 7801269
  30. 7801269
  31. 7801269
  32. 7801269
  33. 7801269
  34. 7801269
  35. 7801269
  36. 7801269
  37. 7801269
  38. 7801269
  39. 7801269
  40. 7801269
  41. 7801269
  42. 7801269
  43. 7801269
  44. 7801269
  45. 7801269
  46. 7801269
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

111,046KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7801269
  • Stock #: PC7507
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDS0HW653953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7507
  • Mileage 111,046 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LIMITED | V6 | 4X4 | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED MIRRORS | HEATED FRONT SEATS | VENTED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | LEATHER | CRUISE CONTROL | PADDLE SHIFTERS | PARKING SENSORS | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | MULTIFUNCTIONAL TOUCH SCREEN | KEYLESS ENTRY | START PUSH BUTTON | CANADIAN VEHICLE







This 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4X4 is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility; it is perfect for adventurous individuals, executives, and families. The vehicle features a 3.2L V6 Engine, mated to a world-renowned 4X4 system, and a Smooth Automatic Transmission. The Grand Cherokee has excellent sound deadening, plus supportive seats and plenty of room to stretch out. This Grand Cherokee Comes with Sleek White Exterior and the Interior is in Elegant Black Leather.







Jeep's most recent improvements certainly make the Grand Cherokee's cabin a nice place to be. The Uconnect infotainment system, materials and controls are at the top of the class, though the touchscreen forces too many steps for certain functions. The 2017 Grand Cherokee Limited is equipped with Panoramic Sunroof providing a skyview to enjoy all four seasons, Leather upholstery, parking sensors, Heated Front Seats, Power adjustable and memory seats, Voice-Command Navigation System, Reverse Camera and Parking Sensors and much more!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Trip Odometer
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front air conditioning
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Active grille shutters
Rear
3
2
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
6
8
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Cargo tie downs
Rear door type: Liftgate
Roll Stability Control
Body side reinforcements
door pockets
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Cargo Area Floor Mat
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Rear wiper: intermittent
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Knee airbags: dual front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
4WD selector: electronic
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Drive mode selector
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Wheels: painted aluminum
Battery: maintenance-free
Body side moldings: body-color
Locking differential: rear
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Axle ratio: 3.73
4WD type: on demand
Battery rating: 600 CCA
Spare wheel type: aluminum alloy
Infotainment: Uconnect
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Power outlet(s): 115V
Front brake width: 1.1
Headlight bezel color: black
Steering ratio: 15.2
Center console trim: simulated alloy
Rear brake width: 0.47
Rear brake diameter: 11.0
Door trim: vinyl
Rear headrests: integrated
Passenger seat folding: folds flat
Window defogger: rear
Tire type: touring
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
chrome surround
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
auto delay off
height
reclining
mast
rear folding
voice operated
12V cargo area
two 12V front
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: chrome
Roof rack crossbars: chrome

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2020 Mercedes-Benz C...
 5,692 KM
$117,800 + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac Escala...
 63,220 KM
$62,800 + tax & lic
2017 Audi S3 2.0T Qu...
 44,753 KM
$41,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory