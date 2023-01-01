2017 Jeep Cherokee

$25,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 5 , 1 5 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9624718

9624718 Stock #: LN14197A

LN14197A VIN: 1C4PJMBS6HW523792

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 125,155 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.