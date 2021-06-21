+ taxes & licensing
2017 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LIMITED | V6 | 4X4 | DIESEL | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED MIRRORS | HEATED FRONT AND BACK SEATS | LEATHER | CRUISE CONTROL | PADDLE SHIFTERS | PARKING SENSORS | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | MULTIFUNCTIONAL TOUCH SCREEN | KEYLESS ENTRY | START PUSH BUTTON | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
This 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4X4 is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility; it is perfect for adventurous individuals, executives, and families. The vehicle features a 3.6 diesel Turbo V6, mated to a world-renowned 4X4 system, and a Smooth Automatic Transmission. The Grand Cherokee has excellent sound deadening, plus supportive seats and plenty of room to stretch out. Although we expected good things from the air suspension, it suffers in the city, struggling to soak up smaller bumps. Comes with Sleek Black Exterior and the Interior is in matching Elegant Black Leather.
Jeep's most recent improvements certainly make the Grand Cherokee's cabin a nice place to be. The Uconnect infotainment system, materials and controls are at the top of the class, though the touchscreen forces too many steps for certain functions. The 2017 Grand Cherokee Limited is equipped with Panoramic Sunroof providing a skyview to enjoy all four seasons, Leather upholstery, parking sensors, Heated Front and Back Seats, Power adjustable and memory seats, Voice-Command Navigation System, Reverse Camera and Parking Sensors and much more!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
