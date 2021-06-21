Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

27,245 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited, 4x4, NAV, PANO, CAM, HEATED

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited, 4x4, NAV, PANO, CAM, HEATED

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,245KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7503738
  • Stock #: PC7217
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG8HC958136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7217
  • Mileage 27,245 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LIMITED | V6 | 4X4 | DIESEL | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED MIRRORS | HEATED FRONT AND BACK SEATS | LEATHER | CRUISE CONTROL | PADDLE SHIFTERS | PARKING SENSORS | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | MULTIFUNCTIONAL TOUCH SCREEN | KEYLESS ENTRY | START PUSH BUTTON | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







This 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4X4 is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility; it is perfect for adventurous individuals, executives, and families. The vehicle features a 3.6 diesel Turbo V6, mated to a world-renowned 4X4 system, and a Smooth Automatic Transmission. The Grand Cherokee has excellent sound deadening, plus supportive seats and plenty of room to stretch out. Although we expected good things from the air suspension, it suffers in the city, struggling to soak up smaller bumps. Comes with Sleek Black Exterior and the Interior is in matching Elegant Black Leather.







Jeep's most recent improvements certainly make the Grand Cherokee's cabin a nice place to be. The Uconnect infotainment system, materials and controls are at the top of the class, though the touchscreen forces too many steps for certain functions. The 2017 Grand Cherokee Limited is equipped with Panoramic Sunroof providing a skyview to enjoy all four seasons, Leather upholstery, parking sensors, Heated Front and Back Seats, Power adjustable and memory seats, Voice-Command Navigation System, Reverse Camera and Parking Sensors and much more!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Trip Odometer
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Rear
3
Cargo Cover
2
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
WINDSHIELD
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Cargo tie downs
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Roll Stability Control
Wheels: Polished Aluminum
Body side reinforcements
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Parking sensors: rear
range
Audio system
Illuminated
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Storage: door pockets
Liftgate window: fixed
Axle ratio: 3.45
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Front brake width: 1.3
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Locking differential: center
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Floor material: carpet
Multi-functional information center
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Total speakers: 5
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Drive mode selector
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Battery: maintenance-free
Body side moldings: body-color
Rear spoiler: roofline
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Door handle color: chrome
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Laminated glass: acoustic
Power door locks: auto-locking
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
4WD type: on demand
Infotainment: Uconnect
Power outlet(s): 115V
Alternator: 180 amps
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.2
halogen
Tow hooks: rear
Window defogger: rear
Tinted glass: front driver and passenger
Mirror color: silver
Rear brake width: 0.55
Battery rating: 650 CCA
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Infotainment screen size: 5 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Automatic emergency braking: rear
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
height
reclining
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
12V front
with washer
12V rear
quad headlights
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: chrome
Off-road driving assist: hill descent

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

