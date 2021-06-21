2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 2 4 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7503738

7503738 Stock #: PC7217

PC7217 VIN: 1C4RJFBG8HC958136

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7217

Mileage 27,245 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Interior Cruise Control Compass Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting Air filtration Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Convenience Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Additional Features Rear 3 Cargo Cover 2 Retained Accessory Power Trunk release 8 low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors WINDSHIELD auto on/off USB Radio data system Cargo tie downs Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Roll Stability Control Wheels: Polished Aluminum Body side reinforcements Auxiliary Oil Cooler Push-Button Start integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM Cargo Area Floor Mat Parking sensors: rear range Audio system Illuminated Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Storage: door pockets Liftgate window: fixed Axle ratio: 3.45 Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Spare wheel type: steel Armrests: rear center folding with storage Memorized settings: 2 driver Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights One-touch windows: 2 Front brake width: 1.3 Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Locking differential: center Camera system: rearview Rear seat: heated Floor material: carpet Multi-functional information center Front suspension type: short and long arm Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Front brake diameter: 13.0 Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Total speakers: 5 Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Drive mode selector Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Battery: maintenance-free Body side moldings: body-color Rear spoiler: roofline Grille color: black with chrome accents Door handle color: chrome 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo Laminated glass: acoustic Power door locks: auto-locking Multi-function remote: proximity entry system Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas 4WD type: on demand Infotainment: Uconnect Power outlet(s): 115V Alternator: 180 amps Turns lock-to-lock: 3.2 halogen Tow hooks: rear Window defogger: rear Tinted glass: front driver and passenger Mirror color: silver Rear brake width: 0.55 Battery rating: 650 CCA LAMP FAILURE Customizable instrument cluster Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. Infotainment screen size: 5 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Automatic emergency braking: rear iPod/iPhone multi-function height reclining mast maintenance due wiper activated 12V front with washer 12V rear quad headlights Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Roof rails: chrome Off-road driving assist: hill descent

