Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Jeep Wrangler

47,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Willys 4X4 w/ Bluetooth, A/C, Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Willys 4X4 w/ Bluetooth, A/C, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
47,000KM
Used
VIN 1C4AJWAG9HL681608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Hill Descent Control
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Hill start assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Audio jack input

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Trailer Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Trendline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Trendline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C 81,774 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Highline w/ Captain's Chair Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Volkswagen Atlas Highline w/ Captain's Chair Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav 33,964 KM $45,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C 98,228 KM $20,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Wrangler