NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Electronic Stability Control, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry and more!

The top features for this 2017 Jeep Wrangler include:

Electronic Stability Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Trailer Sway Control
12V Outlet
LED fog lamps
Daytime Running Lights

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 33144

2017 Jeep Wrangler

109,440 KM

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon 4X4 w/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Auto A/C

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon 4X4 w/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Auto A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,440KM
VIN 1C4HJWFG4HL641685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 109,440 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Hill Descent Control
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Hill start assist
Electronic roll mitigation

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
6.5" Touchscreen

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Sway Control
Auto Headlights
LED Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto A/C
Leather Wrapper Steering Wheel
LED Reflectors

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Jeep Wrangler