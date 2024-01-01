$32,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon 4X4 w/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Auto A/C
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon 4X4 w/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Auto A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,440KM
VIN 1C4HJWFG4HL641685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 109,440 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Electronic Stability Control, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry and more!
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Electronic Stability Control, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry and more!
The top features for this 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited include:
Electronic Stability Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Trailer Sway Control
12V Outlet
LED fog lamps
Daytime Running Lights
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 33144
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Hill Descent Control
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Hill start assist
Electronic roll mitigation
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
6.5" Touchscreen
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Sway Control
Auto Headlights
LED Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto A/C
Leather Wrapper Steering Wheel
LED Reflectors
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2017 Jeep Wrangler