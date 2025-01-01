Menu
1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror , A/C , Heated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited include:

Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
A/C
Heated Front Seats
Power Side Mirrors
USB Ports
Alpine Premium Audio System
12V Outlets
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 43033

Details Description Features

VIN 1C4BJWEG7HL681900

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 111,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Alpine Premium Audio System

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
12V Outlets

