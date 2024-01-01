Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / USB Port , Auto Headlights , Android Auto and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2017 Kia Forte include:<br> <br>USB Port<br>Auto Headlights<br>Android Auto<br>A/C<br>Rearview Camera<br>PowerSideMirrors<br>Aux Input<br>12V Outlet<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 41550

2017 Kia Forte

129,805 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Kia Forte

LX w/ Plus Pkg. w/ Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

Watch This Vehicle
12023548

2017 Kia Forte

LX w/ Plus Pkg. w/ Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,805KM
VIN 3KPFL4A73HE008164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 129,805 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / USB Port , Auto Headlights , Android Auto and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Kia Forte include:

USB Port
Auto Headlights
Android Auto
A/C
Rearview Camera
PowerSideMirrors
Aux Input
12V Outlet

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41550

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Exterior

Auto Headlights

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
12V outlet
Drive Mode Select
Power Side Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Radar Cruise, Backup Cam, Heated Seats for sale in Bedford, NS
2018 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Radar Cruise, Backup Cam, Heated Seats 74,330 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Bluetooth, A/C, Backup Cam for sale in Bedford, NS
2016 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Bluetooth, A/C, Backup Cam 104,595 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GT w/Turbo AWD w/ Premium Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GT w/Turbo AWD w/ Premium Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 52,000 KM $26,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Forte