2017 Kia Forte
LX w/ Plus Pkg. w/ Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera
2017 Kia Forte
LX w/ Plus Pkg. w/ Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,805KM
VIN 3KPFL4A73HE008164
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 129,805 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / USB Port , Auto Headlights , Android Auto and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Kia Forte include:
USB Port
Auto Headlights
Android Auto
A/C
Rearview Camera
PowerSideMirrors
Aux Input
12V Outlet
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 41550
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Comfort
A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
12V outlet
Drive Mode Select
Power Side Mirrors
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
2017 Kia Forte