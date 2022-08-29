Menu
2017 Kia Forte

201,074 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Start Auto Ltd.

416-831-5583

2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

EX

2017 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Start Auto Ltd.

434 Wilson Ave, Toronto, ON M3H 1T6

416-831-5583

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

201,074KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9285085
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A85HE093050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,074 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Kia Forte Sedan

Engine on this vehicle was replaced and has 89000 kilometers 

No Accidents 

This vehicle comes fully certified and with 2 Years 40,000 km Premium Special Package Warranty included in the price 

See on the picture what is included in the warranty coverage.

This vehicle is equipped with automatic Transmission, 4 Cylinders Engine, 4 Doors Sedan, A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Beck up camera, Front view camera and much more! Vehicle runs and drives very good.

All of our Cars are Carfax Verified !

For more informations contact our office at 416-831-5583

All of our Cars are Car Proof Verified !

Also we take any trade in any condition and we will pay top $ for your vehicle

NO ADDITIONAL ADMINISTRATION OR HIDEN FEES

We are open seven days a week

Monday to Friday 10.00 am to 7.00 pm             

Saturday 10.00 am tp 6.00 pm                 

Sunday 10.00 am to 4.00 pm

Please call to make an a appointment and to check if the vehicle is available

START AUTO LTD.

434 Wilson Avenue Toronto, Ontario M3H 1T6 Located just west of Bathurst Street 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

