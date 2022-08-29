$13,999+ tax & licensing
416-831-5583
2017 Kia Forte
EX
Location
Start Auto Ltd.
434 Wilson Ave, Toronto, ON M3H 1T6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9285085
- VIN: 3KPFL4A85HE093050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 201,074 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Kia Forte Sedan
Engine on this vehicle was replaced and has 89000 kilometers
No Accidents
This vehicle comes fully certified and with 2 Years 40,000 km Premium Special Package Warranty included in the price
See on the picture what is included in the warranty coverage.
This vehicle is equipped with automatic Transmission, 4 Cylinders Engine, 4 Doors Sedan, A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Beck up camera, Front view camera and much more! Vehicle runs and drives very good.
All of our Cars are Carfax Verified !
For more informations contact our office at 416-831-5583
All of our Cars are Car Proof Verified !
Also we take any trade in any condition and we will pay top $ for your vehicle
NO ADDITIONAL ADMINISTRATION OR HIDEN FEES
We are open seven days a week
Monday to Friday 10.00 am to 7.00 pm
Saturday 10.00 am tp 6.00 pm
Sunday 10.00 am to 4.00 pm
Please call to make an a appointment and to check if the vehicle is available
START AUTO LTD.
434 Wilson Avenue Toronto, Ontario M3H 1T6 Located just west of Bathurst Street
Vehicle Features
