Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Optima

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Optima

2017 Kia Optima

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Optima

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 9952556
  2. 9952556
  3. 9952556
  4. 9952556
  5. 9952556
  6. 9952556
  7. 9952556
  8. 9952556
  9. 9952556
  10. 9952556
  11. 9952556
  12. 9952556
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
110,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9952556
  • Stock #: 18428
  • VIN: 5XXGU4L37HG174996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 18428
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING

Seating

Leather Seats
REAR HEATED SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Exterior

Panoramic Moonroof

Additional Features

Navigation
Power Front Seats
TOUCHSCREEN
Blind Spot Detection System
HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front Driver Memory Seat
Heated & Cooling Front Seats
USB Front & Rear Ports
12v Front & Rear Ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2016 Ford Edge SEL w...
 105,900 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 91,931 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 103,276 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory