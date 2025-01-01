Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 12V Outlet, USB Input, Front Heated Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2017 Kia Rio include:<br> <br>Auxiliary Audio Input<br>12V Outlet<br>USB Input<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Cruise Control<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 51241

2017 Kia Rio

69,024 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Kia Rio

LX w/Plus Pkg w/Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12531040

2017 Kia Rio

LX w/Plus Pkg w/Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
69,024KM
VIN KNADM4A37H6099637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 51241
  • Mileage 69,024 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 12V Outlet, USB Input, Front Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Kia Rio include:

Auxiliary Audio Input
12V Outlet
USB Input
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 51241

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Front heated seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD w/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD w/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 45,740 KM $37,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Tech. Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Tech. Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 25,174 KM $24,590 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V LX w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Honda CR-V LX w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 28,000 KM $35,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Kia Rio